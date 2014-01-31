Mayfield man charged with exploiting adult

A Mayfield man faces a charge of knowingly exploiting an adult.Robert Harris, 50, of Mayfield is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult o/$300.Harris was granted durable power of attorney. He was charged after an investigation into the misappropriation of funds for a person.Harris was taken to the Graves County Jail on $1,750 cash bond.Kentucky State Police, the Department of Community Based Services, Division of Adult Protective Services and the Graves County Sheriffs Department investigated.