Mo. man killed in Ste. Gen. County car crash

Copyright

2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

A Missouri man is dead after a traffic crash on Interstate 55.It happened Thursday in Ste. Genevieve County shortly after 7 a.m.Troopers say Douglas Petty, 48, of Valles Mines, Missouri was driving southbound on the exit ramp to Route 32 when his car went off the left side of the road.His car then hit a rock embankment. He was pronounced shortly after 7:20 p.m. by the county coroner.