Cape Girardeau Chamber holds awards dinner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Chamber holds awards dinner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner on Friday at the Show Me Center.

The outgoing Chairman of the Board, Thomas M. Meyer of EXIT Realty/Thomas Meyer Associates, was recognized for his leadership and service on the board.

Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau was honored for small business of the year.

Broadway Prescription Shop was founded in 1932 and was a family-owned business for seventy-five years.

The Rush H. Limbaugh Award recipient is Jim Maurer of Cape Girardeau.

Jim Maurer is a native of Cape Girardeau and graduated from Notre Dame High School and Southeast Missouri State University. Mauer serves on the Board of Directors of PAJCO, Inc., which is the holding company for Rhodes 101 Stops.

"Tonight was a great way to start a new year by celebrating our recent successes and the Chamber looks forward to even more progress in the region,” stated John Mehner, President & CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. “We congratulate Broadway Prescription Shop, Jim Maurer and Jeanne Muckerman for their commitment to the chamber and to their community. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is blessed to have these wonderful people and businesses contributing so much to the Cape Girardeau area."

The Chamber of Commerce honored Chamber Ambassador Jeanne Muckerman of Banterra Bank with the Ambassador of the Year Award.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

