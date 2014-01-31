Illinois concealed/carry classes planned for Feb. and March - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois concealed/carry classes planned for Feb. and March

INA, IL (KFVS) - Two more Concealed Carry classes are being offered at Rend Lake College.

The Concealed Carry Firearms Training courses are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9 and Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2.

The courses run from 8 a.m.  to 4:30 p.m. both days in RLC Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107 on the Ina campus and the RLC Range.

Fingerprinting services will be available during the class time for $50 cash, or $52 with a debit or credit card. And, A driver’s license is required for fingerprinting.

 Attendees have to bring a valid FOID card, a handgun, and two boxes of unopened factory ammunition to the training session. Instructors say the handguns will be inspected by RLC certified instructors.

The cost of the class and qualification is $200. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required.

Registration is done on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or visit online at www.rlc.edu/firearmtraining.

