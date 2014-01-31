Illinois concealed/carry classes planned for Feb. and March

Two more Concealed Carry classes are being offered at Rend Lake College.

The Concealed Carry Firearms Training courses are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9 and Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2.

The courses run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days in RLC Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107 on the Ina campus and the RLC Range.

Fingerprinting services will be available during the class time for $50 cash, or $52 with a debit or credit card. And, A driver’s license is required for fingerprinting.

Attendees have to bring a valid FOID card, a handgun, and two boxes of unopened factory ammunition to the training session. Instructors say the handguns will be inspected by RLC certified instructors.

The cost of the class and qualification is $200. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required.

Registration is done on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or visit online at

