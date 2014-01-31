Heartland Cooks 1/31/14 – Amanda’s Horseshoes (or Barnyards)

Super Bowl XLVIII is nearly upon us and this week’s Heartland Cook has a recipe nearly as epic as the game itself. Amber Eller of Jackson says her mother still makes Barnyards (also known as Horseshoes) for her on special occasions like her birthday; but this beefy, cheesy pile of yum is also perfect for the vacation from calorie counting we call the Super Bowl.

Ingredients:

1 9 oz. bag frozen French fries

1 lb. ground beef (or 4 patties)

4 toasted slices of Texas Toast

½ cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (or Velveeta)

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread French fries out on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. (Or if you prefer, you can deep fry the French fries instead).

Divide the ground beef into four equal parts and form into patties. Fry the patties in a large skillet over medium-high heat until well done, about 4 minutes per side. (Or you can grill the burgers if you prefer).

To make the sauce: melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat and whisk in the flour. Stir constantly for 4 minutes to cook out the flavor of raw flour.

Whisk in the milk a little at a time stirring constantly to avoid lumps forming. Continue to stir until mixture comes to a simmer. Remove from heat and add cheese a little at a time, stirring until cheese melts completely. Season with salt, and pepper to taste.

To assemble: place 1 slice of toasted bread onto each dinner plate and top each slice with a hamburger patty. Top each patty with cooked French fries. Pour the cheese sauce on top of everything and serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.