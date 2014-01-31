Trinity Lutheran School burglarized

Trinity Lutheran School was burglarized overnight.

According to Officer Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the school around 5:30 a.m.

A window was broken out and several classrooms and offices were targeted.



Electronics, cash and other items were found to be missing.

Currently there is no one in custody.

