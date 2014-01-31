Five children taken to hospital after bus crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five children taken to hospital after bus crash

Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ) Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ)
Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ) Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ)
Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ) Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ)
Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ) Source: Allison Twaits (KFVS MMJ)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Five children were taken to the hospital after a bus crash Friday morning in Jackson County.

Giant City Superintendent Belinda Hill says five children complained of neck pain and were taken to the hospital.

Lucinda Vinson, 73, of Carbondale was driving the school bus eastbound on W No Name Road. She was trying to cross Giant City Road and continue eastbound on E No Name Road.

Ashley Blessing, 23, of Carbondale was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu northbound on Giant City Road. Traffic on Giant City Road has the right of way.

The school bus crossed onto Giant City Road and Blessing hit the right passenger side of the bus, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Blessing was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Vinson had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The bus was loaded with children headed to the Giant City School.

Vinson was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly