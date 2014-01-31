Five children taken to hospital after bus crash

Five children were taken to the hospital after a bus crash Friday morning in Jackson County.

Giant City Superintendent Belinda Hill says five children complained of neck pain and were taken to the hospital.

Lucinda Vinson, 73, of Carbondale was driving the school bus eastbound on W No Name Road. She was trying to cross Giant City Road and continue eastbound on E No Name Road.

Ashley Blessing, 23, of Carbondale was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu northbound on Giant City Road. Traffic on Giant City Road has the right of way.

The school bus crossed onto Giant City Road and Blessing hit the right passenger side of the bus, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.



Blessing was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Vinson had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The bus was loaded with children headed to the Giant City School.

Vinson was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection.

