Healthy Super Bowl snacks

The game, the commercials, and of course the food! That's what we enjoy about the Super Bowl, right?

Friday on the Breakfast Show, Ellen Gipson, dietitian from the Jackson R-2 school district, shared some recipes to let us take part in all the Super Bowl snacking without the guilt.

Follow the link to get these recipes & nutritional values:

Fruit Pizza

Velveeta Cheese Dip

Texas Caviar

Instructions

  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¾ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ canola oil
  • 1 tsp water
  • 1 cup chopped celery (about 4 stalks)
  • 1 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 cup chopped onion (Vidalia or purple; if purple, use less)
  • 1 can pinto beans
  • 1 can black beans
  • 1 can garbanzo beans (chickpeas)
  • 1 can black-eyed peas
  • 1 can white shoepeg corn
  • 2 small cans chopped green chilies – mild
  • 1 medium jar pimentos
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • hot sauce (optional)

Directions

1. Combine first four ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. After mixture boils, cool to room temperature. NOTE: This will smell strongly of vinegar but do not add more sugar.

2. Finely chop the next three ingredients while the above mixture continues to cool.

3. Open each can of beans/corn and rinse with cold water in a colander; shake dry and place in a large bowl.

4. Add chilies, pimentos, celery, onion and green pepper to the beans and corn mixture.

5. Pour cooled vinegar/sugar mixture over the other ingredients.

6. Lightly stir.

7. Tightly cover and let sit in the fridge overnight.

8. AFTER the overnight soak, may add salt, pepper and hot sauce (optional) to taste.

This can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Serve with Whole Grain tortilla chips and ENJOY!

Gipson also has tips for super healthy snacking:

  • Show your Team Color-Add fruits or vegetables to any of your favorite recipes.
  • Support the Seahawk spirit by eating blue and green foods like broccoli, snap peas, kiwi, and blueberries. This will send in a strong line of digestive defense from these high fiber choices.
  • Denver Bronco fans: make Orange the obvious choice and include carrots and sweet potatoes into your game day plan. These nutrient rich foods will make sure your eyes on are on their Vitamin A game.
  • Skip the Sour cream and try a protein packed Plain Low-fat Greek Yogurt instead.
  • Play fair and alternate water with other beverages.
  • Take a half-time break and get active! Get outside and reenact your favorite 1st half plays.

