Super Bowl ad preview

Some of the most anticipated Super Bowl XLVIII ads have been released early online.

Budweiser has created an Internet sensation with its Super Bowl ad again this year.

What do you get when you combine a cute and cuddly puppy and a beautiful Clydesdale? Watch here: http://bit.ly/1bGpkOY

It's already had more than 22.6 million hits on YouTube.

It's a Full House reunion! Sort of.

Danny, Joey and Uncle Jesse came together again on the small screen for Dannon's Oikos Greek Yogurt Super Bowl ad. Watch it here: http://bit.ly/MmsL7a

Another celebrity making a comeback during the game Sunday night? Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That's right, he's back and playing ping pong for a Bud Light ad that leaves a lot to the imagination: http://bit.ly/1bGtvu3 

Toyota's Highlander ad is also generating lots of buzz online.

It features The Muppets...need we say more? Check it out: http://bit.ly/1aMiSLB

There is one ad that was supposed to be played during the Super Bowl, but was actually cut from the lineup.

SodaStream created an apparent sponsorship conflict, as they call out Coke and Pepsi in the ad. Check out the ad here: http://bit.ly/LhfCLK

