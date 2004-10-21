Election issues in Southern Illinois

By: Arnold Wyrick

In the 11th hour of this national election the Illinois Certification Board has sent out a new directive to county clerks statewide. They will now tally all absentee ballots for up to two weeks after the election, that are postmarked before midnight November 1st.

"Of course a lot of these are overseas and military are voting for federal officials only. So what kind of impact it'll have, we don't know. Now when we get into some of the close state, some of the battleground states, there may be a big impact," says Jackson County Clerk Larry Reinhardt.

But even before the extended time granted to absentee voters, there was confusion on the ballots themselves. "The problem this year stemmed into the fact that the Republican Convention was held after the Illinois Certification date for the ballot. So many clerks went ahead and sent them out without the president and vice presidents names on the republican side of the ballot. We waited unit the new certification came out before sending out any of ours," Reinhardt said.

As if that's not enough voting confusion in this electoral process, Reinhardt just found out that Precinct 11 polling place in Carbondale is undergoing renovation, and won't be ready by election day.

"We've got to find another place for the polling. It must first be within the precinct if at all possible. It needs to be a governmental ADA accessible building. We can use a private building, as long as it is ADA accessible," said Reinhardt.

With so many changes so late in this presidential e lection Reinhardt says it's difficult keeping up with what they're supposed to do next.