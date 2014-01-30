Patients can order menu on iPad at Paducah hospital

Lourdes hospital in Paducah is now offering its patients a menu on an iPad. Patient food orders will now be taken via an iPad by a hostess who personally describes their menu choices. This same hostess then delivers the meals right to the patients’ bedside.

“Lourdes represents a key milestone in the project,” explains Matt Faller, Project Manager, Mercy Health Partners. “This totally different one-on-one approach enhances the patients’ dining experience for all their daily meals and give patients an entirely different level of service.”

The hospital says it creates more efficiencies in order taking and food preparation.

