Gusty winds propel outages, fires - No city limit for crime - Body found in IL well

Did you catch the big announcement tonight at 6:00? Bob Reeves is retiring after 42 YEARS at KFVS12! (Bob will still be on the air through February).  He says tonight will be mostly cloudy and some areas could see freezing precipitation in the morning. His first forecast is at 10:02.

It was quite windy today, and firefighters stayed busy in Bollinger and Butler Counties.

Gusty winds are creating a higher risk for power outages in the Heartland. Find out more at 9:03.

The prices of natural gas and propane are higher than ever.  That's forcing nearly half of families in the country who use a food bank to have to make a difficult choice.

Lansing Trade Group has announced plans to build a high speed shuttle train facility on the Union Pacific Railroad near Grayridge, Missouri in Stoddard County.

State Police say a Ky. fire that killed 9 people started accidentally with combustible material against an electric baseboard.

Federal prosecutors Thursday announced they will seek the death penalty against the Boston Marathon bombing suspect.

You may question if a "street gang" really set up shop in Sikeston, but authorities there say there's no doubt about it. And Jonathon Blackmon knows how real it is--three alleged gang members shot and paralyzed him last Summer. Three police chiefs agreed recently to meet with Kathy Sweeney in Sikeston to map out what they call a new approach to crime, that doesn't have a city limit.

Emergency crews have recovered the body of an 79-year-old man from a well in Vienna.

Usernames and passwords of some of Yahoo's email customers have been stolen.

A bill aimed at raising the minimum wage in Kentucky has cleared a House committee.

Friends of a Mizzou wide out are taking the rap for pot found in his car. Todd Richards has the details in Heartland Sports.

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

