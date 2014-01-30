Friends hold chili supper fundraiser for family of boy who drown - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Friends hold chili supper fundraiser for family of boy who drowned

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Friends held the Justin Johnson Stewart Chili Supper Fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy who drowned after falling in an old strip pit.

The chili dinner was held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Carterville Community Center at 120 North Greenbriar Road. Asilet auction was held. Donations were accepted.

Williamson County Coroner Michael "Junior" Burke says 12-year-old Justin Johnson-Stewart of Carterville was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. on January 19 at the Herrin Hospital.

Crews were on the scene sometime before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found one boy on the ice near the shore, while Justin was found in the water some time later.

Justin drowned around 4:48 p.m. in a man-made off of Arbor Drive in Carterville.

Justin and another boy were walking across the ice covered pond when the ice broke and they fell into the water. Both boys were transferred to Herrin Hospital.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

