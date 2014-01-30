Murphysboro schools respond to recent crime activity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro schools respond to recent crime activity

In response to the recent crime activity taking place in Murphysboro, the school district went in to moderate lock down Wednesday.

School administrators advised parents to pick their kids up from school as a safety precaution instead of having them walk home.

The district's middle school is located a few blocks away from where the robbery took place.

It put some parents on edge and concerned about their children's safety, especially with the recent string of burglaries in the area.

"We don't want our concern as parents as community members to rise to such a heightened state that we put fear in the hearts of our children," said Heather Laughland Etherton, a parent. "They need to have a respect for safety and doing things that are safety measures, behaving in a way that promotes traveling in numbers that type of thing, but we don't want to fear their community at large."

The district's superintendent, Christopher Grode says the school went back to normal Thursday.

Staff plans to meet Friday to discuss safety measures within the district.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly