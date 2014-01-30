Death ruled accidental for Vienna man who fell into well - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Death ruled accidental for Vienna man who fell into well

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
VIENNA, IL (KFVS) - Emergency crews recovered the body of an 79-year-old man from a well in Vienna on Thursday.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell ruled the man's accidental. Preliminary results show he died from drowning.

Toxicology reports are pending.

The coroner says Jim Test fell 18 to 20 feet into the well. It is located just outside the man's house on Old 146.

The coroner says the man was last heard from on Friday. It's not clear when he fell into the well.

Investigators say there was a concrete slab over the well that gave way.


