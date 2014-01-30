Marion VA breaks ground on new mental health facility

The VA Medical Center in Marion will soon be a one-stop treatment shop for soldiers suffering from mental health issues.Officials used red, white and blue shovels to break ground on a new mental health facility Thursday afternoon.Because of a high need for mental health services, help for veterans is scattered throughout the area.The new building will allow the VA to provide treatment to everyone under one roof. The $7.3 million mental health building will be just under 26,000 square feet.It will be home to nearly 100 mental health staff.Officials say it's important that everyone take care of their mental health, as well as they take care of their physical health."There is no point in suffering in silence if something's not balanced, body, mind or spirit," said Dr. Tom Kadela at the Marion VA. "There's no shame in coming to get mental health treatment. Diabetes? Depression? It's kind of the same thing. they both affect your lifestyle a little bit."The construction project is expected to take 18 to 24 months.Officials hope to open the doors in the summer of 2015.