Heat or food? More families forced to decide

The prices of natural gas and propane are higher than ever. That’s forcing nearly half of families in the country who use a food bank to have to make a difficult choice.Thursday workers at the warehouse were packing supplies to distribute to pantries around the Heartland.Karen Green with SEMO food bank said they are getting 50 to 60 calls each week asking for help."We know those people are miserable just trying to keep warm, so let's not let them be miserable because they're hungry too,” said Green.The Missouri Food Bank Association distributed more than 100 million pounds of food in 2013 up almost twenty five percent from the year before.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri ranks 2nd nationally in “very low food security” and continues to grow.If you want to help, Green said the Southeast Missouri Food Bank always needs donations of time and money.Green also wants to thank everyone who helped by donating last year.