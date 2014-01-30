Barn fire in Butler County started by burning trash

In Butler County Thursday afternoon, crews responded to two fires. Both started by people burning trash.

Now there is what remains of a barn behind a home on Radcliffe Lane.

It started when the homeowner burned some trash in the incinerator, but high winds got hold of it and it spread to the entire building.

A red flag warning has been issued for much of Missouri, which means fires can quickly get out of control.

"He was actually being safe," said Jeff Harwell, shift commander with Butler County Fire. "He was burning in an incinerator and just a little spark got out and started it. The humidity is way low and this wind is extremely high and causes a lot of headaches. People just don't need to burn.

This fire actually spread about 700 yards and started a second fire on a nearby hillside.

Both fires were extinguished.

The barn is a total loss but the owner says he's just happy no one was hurt.

The other fire was at Grand Avenue and Abinger Street.

It was a trash burn that got out of control and firefighters extinguished it without incident.

