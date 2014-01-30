High-speed winds create risks for power outages - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High-speed winds create risks for power outages

Electric crews say winds like these can make power lines sway up and down and hit each other. Electric crews say winds like these can make power lines sway up and down and hit each other.
DOGWOOD, MO (KFVS) - Gusty winds are creating a higher risk for power outages in the Heartland.

Electric crews say winds like these can make power lines sway up and down and hit each other. They call it galloping lines.

“That can cause a power outage because the lines then hit each other and so when that happens that can create a surge, the transformers can trip themselves or cause other problems," Glen Cantrell with SEMO Electric Cooperative said. "So, for us, on these windy days, it’s really about the power outages and trying to keep the lines from doing that."

This can lead to tripped transformers or other problems that make the power go out in your home.

Wind speeds reached up to 40 mph around the Heartland Thursday, meaning crews were on guard for possible outages.

“You look outside and you’re like ‘You know, it’s not raining, there’s no ice on the lines, why is there a power outage?’ Well, that’s because the winds have kicked up and caused the lines to gallop and run into each other and that causes the outage,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell with SEMO Electric says if your power goes out, let your power company know as soon as possible.

“If there is an outage, make sure you call us and let us know," said Cantrell. "Even give us a little information ‘Did you hear anything?’ ‘Did your lights blink three times before the power went out?’ All that information is very important for us to know as we’re trying to determine what is happening with the outage."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

