19-year-old East Prairie man accused of making false report

Todd Michael Achter (Source: Mississippi County SO) Todd Michael Achter (Source: Mississippi County SO)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Deputies say an East Prairie man is facing charges after falsely accusing another man of being involved in a burglary.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, Todd Michael Achter, 19, of East Prairie, was charged with making a false report.

According to the sheriff's office, the charges stem from a burglary investigation in August 2011, where Todd Achter and another person stole two four wheelers from a farm in rural Mississippi County.

During a 2011 interview, Achter reportedly confessed to his involvement in the burglary, and implicated a New Madrid man as an accomplice.

A New Madrid County was taken to Mississippi County to be interviewed in connection with the ATV burglary.

The man told deputies he had loaned his car to Achter, and had seen Achter on an ATV later that day, but denied being involved in the burglary.

The man was later charged as an accessory and placed in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Deputies became suspicious and investigated further.

Deputy Cory Hutcheson learned the vehicle driven by Achter had been borrowed, and not returned, from the New Madrid man and that Achter had been seen that evening with a minor from East Prairie.

An investigation revealed the man from New Madrid was innocent, and the teen that dropped the men off was not involved in the burglary.

