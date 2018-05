Company building train shuttle in Stoddard County

Lansing Trade Group has announced plans to build a high speed shuttle train facility on the Union Pacific Railroad near Grayridge, Missouri in Stoddard County.According to a news release, construction was expected to begin sometime in Jan. 2014 with plans to receive grain by fall 2014.According to a news release the facility will be capable of loading 110-car shuttle trains.The state of the art design includes high speed truck receiving, a high capacity dryer and the ability to receive multiple commodities.“We are excited to build our delta presence north toward Southeast Missouri” said CEO Bill Krueger. “This opportunity allows Lansing to bring value to producers in this rich production area of the Missouri Bootheel by providing access to a high speed UP served shuttle loading facility. The operation will expand our origination depth and enhance service opportunities for our destination customers.”Company headquarters are located in Overland Park, Kansas.For more information, visit Lansing Trade Group online at www.lansingtradegroup.com