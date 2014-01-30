Poplar Bluff VFW donates to VA valentines concert - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff VFW donates to VA valentines concert

Donna Reynolds accepts the donation from Post Commander, Lynn Mattingly (Source: VFW) Donna Reynolds accepts the donation from Post Commander, Lynn Mattingly (Source: VFW)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - VFW Post 7822 in Poplar Bluff has made a donation to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s 2014 Valentines for Veterans Concert. 

The concert is on February 14, 2014, featuring country star Darryl Worley. 

Donations are what helped make the event happen helping provide funding for production costs, according to VFW.

“We are so grateful for community partners such as the VFW,” said Donna Reynolds, Voluntary Services Officer.  “Their dedication to area Veterans is an inspiration.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating to veterans through the VA medical center may contact Reynolds at 573-778-4275 or Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke at 573-778-4276.

