9 killed in fire - I-Team - Big announcement at 6

Meatball weighs 36 pounds! (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)
It's such a heartbreaking story. Nine members of the same family were killed and two are in critical condition after a fire in Muhlenberg County, Ky. early this morning. The father and an 11-year-old girl made it out alive. The mother and eight other children were killed.

Firefighters are battling several fires in Bollinger County including a large fire off of County Road 312. Todd Tumminia is at the scene and will bring us more.

Those high winds that are spreading the brush fires also closed the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

Home invasions, assaults, gun fire, extortion..Kathy Sweeney explains how investigators used a little known law to connect the dots in tonight's I-Team story about street crimes on Heartland News at 6 and 10.

Bob Reeves has the latest on chances for some winter weather in the coming week.

It’s only happened one other time in the 60 year history of KFVS12. Don’t miss our BIG, SUPER-SECRET announcement on Heartland News at 6:00!

Ever get confused with Roman numerals? It's Super Bowl XLVIII, but most us are just saying "the Super Bowl." Here's a primer on how to read the Roman numerals.

The iconic image of the Budweiser Clydesdales have pulled on many Super Bowl viewers' heart stings for years, and now the company has added another animal to the mix in this year's ad.

He is one fat cat - literally! Meatball weighs in at 36 pounds! Take a look.

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

