IDOT, ISP campaign to stop drunk drivers Super Bowl Sunday

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and 55 police departments across Illinois are joining forces to spread two life-saving messages for Super Bowl Sunday - Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.IDOTofficials say a $150,000 federally funded grant effort will help the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement step up weekend patrols to combat drunk driving and encourage seat belt use.A combined total of some 300 roadside safety checks, seat belt enforcement zones and other enforcement details will take place this weekend as part of the effort.“Whether attending the game, watching at a bar or hosting a party, IDOT reminds everyone thatFans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk”, said Illinois Transportation Secretary Ann L. Schneider.ISP District 22 already listed 10 total citations/arrests and 51 written warnings during New Year's weekend patrols.The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers these tips for celebrating Super Bowl night safely.