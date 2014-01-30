High winds close Dorena-Hickman Ferry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High winds close Dorena-Hickman Ferry

HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.

Ferry Captain Ed Floyd says the wind has been running about 30 mph with gusts higher than that at the river crossing.

The ferry is expected to resume its winter schedule on Friday.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

