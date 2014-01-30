2 home burglary investigations in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 home burglary investigations in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are investigating two home burglaries.

According to police they responded to the 500 block of North Beadle on Wednesday and found  that the suspect got inside an unlocked garage and stole items.

Police give the timeframe of  sometime between 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

On Thursday, January 30, police responded to a home in the 500 block of North Springer Street in reference to a report of a burglary.

Officers say a suspect entered the locked residence and stole items sometime between 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 26 and 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 30. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

No word on if these two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677). 

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly