2 home burglary investigations in Carbondale

Carbondale police are investigating two home burglaries.According to police they responded to the 500 block of North Beadle on Wednesday and foundthat the suspect got inside an unlocked garage and stole items.Police give the timeframe ofsometime between 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The investigation into the incident is continuing.On Thursday, January 30, police responded to a home in the 500 block of North Springer Street in reference to a report of a burglary.Officers say a suspect entered the locked residence and stole items sometime between 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 26 and 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 30. The investigation into this incident is continuing.No word on if these two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).