3-year-old, mother hurt in McCracken County car crash

Deputies say a 3-year-old boy and his mother were injured in a car crash in McCracken County on Thursday.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11 a.m. on 1600 block of Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East.

Crash investigators say Sarah J. Norman, 26, of Mayfield, Kentucky was traveling eastbound when the crash happened. And, for unknown reasons Norman did not negotiate a curve and left the road hitting a tree.

Norman and 3-year-old son were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Mercy Regional and Hendron Fire Department.

