19-year-old sentenced for Carbondale hit and run

A 19-year-old man accused of a 2012 hit and run in Carbondale has been sentenced to prison time.

According to the Jackson County state's attorney's office, Christopher Kelley pleaded guilty to felony charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving a personal injury.

Prosecutors say Kelley drove through the intersection of South University and West College in September 2012 hitting a pedestrian. The state's attorney says Kelley fled the scene. Witnesses placed Kelley at the scene.

Kelley will serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Carbondale and SIU Police Department.

