Firefighters battled several brush fires in Bollinger County

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Firefighters battled several fires throughout the day in Bollinger County Thursday.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department, crews fought four brush fires and one structure fire, but were able to put out the fires.

Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger says crews were called at 11 a.m. to fight a brush fire.

A metal garage also caught on fire in Sedgewickville. The fire destroyed that garage.

"Oh well very upset of course," Cindy Mungle, the owner, said. "Just getting a phone call at work telling you your shop is on fire is kind of devastating."

Mungle says her insurance agent has already been out to the house to talk with them.

"We do have the building itself insured and some of the contents too," Mungle said. "So we were lucky in that aspect and nobody was hurt and were very lucky with that too."

About 50 acres burned off of B Highway and County Road 312.

Firefighters also fought a brush fire for more than three hours near Greenbriar.

"We are just now getting in." Chief Bollinger said. "Everyone has missed lunch. We are just standing by for more calls because I doubt if it's over with yet."

Bollinger says dry grounds and high winds contributed to the fires.

He says two of the fires started when people dumped ashes.

