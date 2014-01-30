Imperial man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

An Imperial man was arrested in connected with a robbery at a convenience store in Imperial.James David Stephan, 18, of Imperial is charged with robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action.The Phillips 66 Convenient Store at 5200 block of Warren Road in Imperial was robbed on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Stephan was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30.Stephan was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.