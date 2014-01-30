Imperial man arrested in connection with convenience store robbe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Imperial man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
James David Stephan (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) James David Stephan (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
IMPERIAL, MO (KFVS) - An Imperial man was arrested in connected with a robbery at a convenience store in Imperial.

James David Stephan, 18, of Imperial is charged with robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action.

The Phillips 66 Convenient Store at 5200 block of Warren Road in Imperial was robbed on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Stephan was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Stephan was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.

