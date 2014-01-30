Murray police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, 2 others on the run

Murray Police have arrested two of the four suspects in a January 21 armed robbery case.On Tuesday, January 21 at approximately 11:09 p.m., officers responded to 407 North 5th street in Murray in response to an armed robbery.Four suspects entered the home and threatened the victims with a handgun.Additionally, one suspect used a golf club to damage property inside the home and strike one of the victims.Cell phones and cash were taken.On Wednesday, January 29, Murray Police Officers arrested two of the suspects.Stacey McClure, 22, and Jarvae Langford, 22 of Murray, are both charged with burglary 1st degree.Two suspects remain on the run.The department is continuing its investigation.Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Murray Police Department at (270) 753-1621.