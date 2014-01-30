FFA students display skills at Ag Expo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FFA students display skills at Ag Expo

Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Joe Cash, a junior, won second place in the tractor-pulling contest against 10 other students from FFA chapters at Dexter, Doniphan, Neelyville and Twin Rivers high schools. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) Joe Cash, a junior, won second place in the tractor-pulling contest against 10 other students from FFA chapters at Dexter, Doniphan, Neelyville and Twin Rivers high schools. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
Sophomore Michael Pruett placed first in the cow-milking contest, among six participants ages 13-17. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) Sophomore Michael Pruett placed first in the cow-milking contest, among six participants ages 13-17. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
(KFVS) - Two Future Farmers of America members from Poplar Bluff High School won awards during the 28th annual Heartland Agriculture and Natural Resources Exposition on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25, at the Black River Coliseum.

Sophomore Michael Pruett placed first in the cow-milking contest, among six participants ages 13-17.

Joe Cash, a junior, won second place in the tractor-pulling contest against 10 other students from FFA chapters at Dexter, Doniphan, Neelyville and Twin Rivers high schools.

Agriculture education teacher Kathryn Clark is the sponsor of the PBHS FFA chapter.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly