FFA students display skills at Ag Expo

Two Future Farmers of America members from Poplar Bluff High School won awards during the 28th annual Heartland Agriculture and Natural Resources Exposition on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25, at the Black River Coliseum.Sophomore Michael Pruett placed first in the cow-milking contest, among six participants ages 13-17.Joe Cash, a junior, won second place in the tractor-pulling contest against 10 other students from FFA chapters at Dexter, Doniphan, Neelyville and Twin Rivers high schools.Agriculture education teacher Kathryn Clark is the sponsor of the PBHS FFA chapter.