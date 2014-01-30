Egyptian Electric Co-op warns of email 'scam' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Egyptian Electric Co-op warns of email 'scam'

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
STEELEVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Egyptian Electric Cooperative warns its customers of a nationwide email "scam" targeting utility customers by sending bogus invoices leading them to a virus-infected site.

No co-op members appear to have been bilked, but McDonough Power Cooperative has reported receiving a call from a member who received one of those emails.

The fake billing message tells members their bill is ready and provides a hyperlink to view it. Do NOT click on the hyperlink.

Reports say the link takes customers to a site that infects their device with malware. The malware could go after banking information or attempt to steal usernames or passwords.

Egyptian Electric Cooperative advises customers to ignore suspicious requests for personal information, such as bank account numbers, credit card numbers, and usernames and passwords. Egyptian also advises members to delete those emails and call the co-op to report the suspicious activity.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly