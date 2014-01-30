Egyptian Electric Co-op warns of email 'scam'

Egyptian Electric Cooperative warns its customers of a nationwide email "scam" targeting utility customers by sending bogus invoices leading them to a virus-infected site.No co-op members appear to have been bilked, but McDonough Power Cooperative has reported receiving a call from a member who received one of those emails.The fake billing message tells members their bill is ready and provides a hyperlink to view it. Do NOT click on the hyperlink.Reports say the link takes customers to a site that infects their device with malware. The malware could go after banking information or attempt to steal usernames or passwords.Egyptian Electric Cooperative advises customers to ignore suspicious requests for personal information, such as bank account numbers, credit card numbers, and usernames and passwords. Egyptian also advises members to delete those emails and call the co-op to report the suspicious activity.