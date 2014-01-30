City seeks grant to end water woes

The water woes in the small town of Wardell may soon come to an end if the city can secure an emergency grant.

All 425 people in Wardell have been living under a boil water order since one of the water pumps broke three months ago.

Now, city leaders are applying for an emergency Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Thursday at 9:30 a.m. city leaders will hold a public hearing at Wardell City Hall seeking public input on the emergency grant applications.

Mayor David Byrd is requesting a $39,000 CDBG to pay for a new pump and electrical work at the pump site.

A meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, also at City Hall, invites public input on $2.5 million in grants to upgrade the city's aging water infrastructure.



Byrd says if the emergency grant is approved, the city's boil water order could be lifted in as little as two weeks.

The full upgrade on the system would take one to two years to complete.

