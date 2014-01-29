SE Missouri St shows UMKC a hot hand in 91-81 win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SE Missouri St shows UMKC a hot hand in 91-81 win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Tyler Stone tossed in 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 91-81 non-conference win over Missouri-Kansas City Wednesday night.

The Redhawks (12-10) shot a red-hot 58 percent from the field, connecting on 36 of 62 field goal attempts, with long-range accuracy (hitting 4 of 16) dragging that percentage down.

Lucas Nutt, son of SE Missouri State coach Dickey Nutt, scored a dozen points and dished out 11 assists to break the all-time career assists record. Paul McRoberts scored 16 points and Josh Langford added another 14. Antonius Cleveland and Nino Johnson each had 11 points.
Redhawks coach Dickey Nutt also collected his 250th career win.

Kansas City (7-13) shot just 38 percent from the field, but connected on 11 of 28 3-point attempts. Caleb Johnson and Martez Harrison scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Kangaroos. Frank Williams contributed 12 points and Nelson Kirksey and Trinity Hall each added 11.

