East Missouri Action Agency to conduct 'Point in Time' count - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Missouri Action Agency to conduct 'Point in Time' count

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning the East Missouri Action Agency will be conducting their "Point in Time" count.

Agencies take part to go out in communities across the state and count the number of homeless people in each region. Those numbers are then sent it to help organizations apply for grant money to help the homeless population.

"Well, with the numbers we are able to obtain through counts such as the one we're going to do tonight, those numbers really drive our need for the assistance," said Jaime Ludwig, social worker. "So, when it comes time to apply to funding, we can say based on our point in time in January, or in the summer, we were able to identify x amount of people."

They will conduct another count in the summer.

Ludwig said they typically see higher numbers during the warmer months.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly