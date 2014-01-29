Stephenson testifies before Mo. House committee about community - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stephenson testifies before Mo. House committee about community colleges

Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College and chair-elect of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) testifies before the Missouri House Education Appropriations Committee, alongside Dr. Craig Larson (Source: Three Rivers College). Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College and chair-elect of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) testifies before the Missouri House Education Appropriations Committee, alongside Dr. Craig Larson (Source: Three Rivers College).
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College testified before a Missouri House committee on Tuesday about the importance of community colleges and the need for increased funding.

According to a news release, Stephenson talked to the Missouri House of Representatives’ Higher Education Committee about the role community colleges have in developing Missouri’s workforce and economy. He also requested fair funding to attract economic opportunities to Missouri through job skills and workforce training.

“I've most definitely heard manufacturers who say that having access to a skilled workforce is one of the most important factors in setting up shop in Missouri, and staying here,” said Stephenson, citing his experiences as chair of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors. “These employers are looking for highly trained workers, and community colleges are the ones who provide them, whether it’s the CNAs we train to be nurses, or the students who learn mechatronics and advanced manufacturing. There are countless examples of how our institutions provide the foundation for a strong state economy.”

He also told the committee that two-year institutions are vital to giving Missouri students an affordable entry into bachelors and post-graduate education.

Stevenson is also chair-elect of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA). He was joined by Dr. Craig Larson, chair of St. Louis Community College’s Board of Trustees and chair-elect of MCCA’s board of directors.

