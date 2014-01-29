Fire on stove catches apartment on fire in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Breaking

Fire on stove catches apartment on fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters are battling a kitchen fire at an apartment.

Battalion Chief Brad Dillow says a fire started on the stove in an apartment at 121 East Rodney.

Flames were shooting out of two windows when fire crews arrived on scene.

Crews have the fire contained.

They are putting out hot spots.

No one was injured.

