Carbondale man sentenced for several thefts

A Carbondale man was sentenced to six years behind bars on several theft charges.Michael A. Mann, 34, of Carbondale was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections each for three different theft charges and charges related to the fraudulent use of a credit card. He was sentenced to three years on each case. Because Mann was free on bond for some of the cases, two sentences were ordered to run consecutively to one another. Mann will serve six years. Mann will serve one year of probation after his release.On July 30, 2013, a Murphysboro business on South Williams Street reported a number of items stolen. Detectives installed video surveillance cameras near the victim's business. Then on Aug. 2, Mann was seen on the surveillance video removing two decoy air conditioning units from the property.On Sept. 6, 2013, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of several stolen tools at a local salvage yard. The victim identified a number of tools, including a saw and a pressure washer, at the salvage yard. He said the tools were originally in a garage at his home. Deputies determined Mann was the person who sold the victim's tools to the salvage yard.On Oct. 10, 2013, a Murphysboro business owner reported the theft a several metal items from his business on Future Lane. The victim said a number of steel I-beam materials were taken from his metal working business. Murphysboro police officers found the materials had been sold at a local salvage yard.On Nov. 27, 2013, Murphysboro police received a complaint of a lost credit card. The victim reported she accidentally lost her credit card while shopping in Murphysboro. She later found unauthorized charges made to her account at various businesses in Murphysboro. Officers identified Mann through video surveillance and interviews.