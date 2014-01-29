Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years in IDOC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years in IDOC

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr announced Wednesday that a Carbondale man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Wilson Franklin, 53, was sentenced on the charge of being an armed habitual criminal for an incident which occurred July 11, 2013.

According to Carr, evidence at trial revealed that Franklin had previously been convicted of more than two forcible felonies including burglary, residential burglary and domestic battery charges. On July 11, 2013, Carbondale police officers encountered Franklin while investigating a prowler call and found him with a loaded .22 caliber semi automatic.

Carr said this charge is a truth and sentencing violation which means that Franklin will serve 85 percent of the sentence in the Department of Corrections. He is also entitled to 190 days credit for time served in the Jackson County Jail.

This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock prosecuted this case.

