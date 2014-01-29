McCracken Co. High School holds first soccer scholarship signing

(Left to Right) Back Row: St. CatharineAssistant Coach, Katie Walker and Head Coach Paul Patton. Front Row- Lisa Tapscott, Katelyn Garland, Ricky Garland and Leanne Garland. (Source: McCracken County High School)

McCracken County High School senior Katelyn Garland signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer at St. Catharine College located in St. Catharine, Ky.

Garland has received several awards throughout her high school career including: the 2010 Impact Player of the Year; the 2011 Impact Player of the Year: the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year; the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year; and the 2013 All-District Team.

She received Academic Honorable Mention all four years of high school.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.