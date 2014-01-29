Ava man convicted home invasion, restraint, domestic battery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ava man convicted home invasion, restraint, domestic battery

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Jackson County jury convicted an Ava man of four counts stemming from a home invasion on Feb. 12, 2013.

Richard Reiman, 51, of Ava was convicted of one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated unlawful restraint, one count of domestic battery and one count of violation of order of protection for acts committed against his ex-wife and daughter on Feb. 12, 2013.

Reiman had been served with an order of protection prohibiting contact between him, his ex-wife, and his daughter.

Reiman is accused of going to their home in Murphysboro on Feb. 12, 2013 with a knife without permission. While inside, Reiman damaged parts of the home, injured the two people inside, and made threats.

Reiman is set to be sentenced on March 26, 2014 at 10:30 a.m.

Home invasion carries a 6 to 30 year sentence. Probation is not a possibility.

