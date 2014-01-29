Murphysboro man sentenced to 2 years for firearm charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man sentenced to 2 years for firearm charge

Ronald E. Sanders (Source: Jackson Co. SO) Ronald E. Sanders (Source: Jackson Co. SO)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Ronald E. Sanders, 23, of Murphysboro was arrested in Marion on Aug. 1, 2013.

Jackson was convicted of pulling out a gun in the front yard of a home, and firing a shot in the air in the 400 block of E. Jackson St. at a party on July 31. This was close to two homes where people were standing and one block from Main St. in Carbondale.

Sanders told police that he got rid of the gun in Crab Orchard Lake after he got a ride to Marion.

He was found guilty after a two day jury trial in November 2013.

Shortly after this incident, several shots were fired on Jackson Street. One of those shots hit and killed Donathan Brown as he was standing in his front yard on Jackson Street. That shooting is still under investigation.

