Man sentenced on burglary charges, another on theft charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced on burglary charges, another on theft charges

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, two men have been sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in two separate cases.

Carr says Claude H. Brown, 51, of Murphysboro was sentenced to five years on burglary charges. Brown was accused of stealing copper and wire from Shomaker Drive in September 2013.

In a separate case, a Carbondale man has been sentenced to two years on theft charges. Cedric D. Lifter, 47, was accused of stealing a transmission from Rich's Towing, and selling it to a scrap yard.

