Bunker Hill man sentenced on stolen vehicle charges

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr announced Wednesday that a Bunker Hill, Illinois man was sentenced to prison on January 15.

Kyle M. Admire, 20, who was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was sentenced to serve four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from the Department of Corrections.

Carr said it was recommended that the defendant be placed in the Impact Incarceration Program within the Department of Corrections. This sentence was ordered to run concurrently with other cases pending against Admire in several other Illinois counties.

On Feb. 15, 2013, the victim reported her vehicle stolen from the parking lot of McDonald's located on South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, Ill. The victim reported that she left her vehicle unlocked with the keys inside while inside the restaurant. When she returned to the parking lot, her vehicle was missing.

The Carbondale Police Department began an investigation.

With the help of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, officers learned the vehicle was at Admire's parents' home in Bunker Hill, Ill. Eventually, they say he was found and it was determined he still had the victim's car keys with him. During an interview, officers say Admire eventually admitted that he stole the car from the McDonald's parking lot and drove it to Bunker Hill.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department with help from the Macoupin Sheriff's Department. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

