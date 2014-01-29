Jury finds man guilty of child molestation charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jury finds man guilty of child molestation charge

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting an eight year old girl.

Nicholas Goetz, 37, was found guilty on Wednesday at a jury trial held at the Cape Girardeau County courthouse in Jackson.

Prosecutors say Goetz took the stand and denied molesting the victim.

The jury took three hours to find Goetz guilty.

Goetz is scheduled to be sentenced in front of Judge Benjamin Lewis on February 24. He faces up to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.

