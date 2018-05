2 suspects in custody after Steele police recover stolen handgun

Two suspects are in custody after police recovered a stolen handgun in Steele, Missouri.According to police, a 23-year-old from Steele and a 19-year-old from Marble Hill were charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony stealing and unlawful use of a weapon.Police say a .32 caliber handgun, and iPad, watch and camera was taken from a car on North First Street on Tuesday.The suspects names are being withheld pending the issuance of a warrant from the prosecuting attorney.