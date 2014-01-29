Carbondale woman sentenced on theft charges

A Carbondale woman has been sentenced to three years in prison on theft charges.

According to the state's attorney, Amanda C. Montano, 25, of Carbondale was accused of stealing and then selling two rings from a home in Lake Indian Hills Circle in Carbondale.

Montano pleaded guilty to the charges, and was placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution in May 2012. On January 15, she was resentenced on conditions related to her probationary order.