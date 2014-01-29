Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for vehicle burglaries

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in burglarizing vehicles in Carbondale.

According to the Jackson County state's attorney's office, Mark A. Vann, 39, of Carbondale broke in to vehicles owned by Southern Gas and Ameren in October 2013 and also stole copper.

Vann will serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.