Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with armed robbery

Ryan McVaugh (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Ryan McVaugh (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

Ryan McVaugh, 27, was charged with robbery second degree ($50,000 bond) and resisting arrest ($20,000 bond).

According to the Poplar Bluff Police, on January 23 they responded to the American Computer Center/Internet Cafe located in the 1800 block of North Westwood Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery complaint.

Police say the suspect reportedly entered the business, pulled out a handgun and removed approximately $700 cash from the register before he left the scene.

Ryan McVaugh was identified as the suspect in the robbery.

On January 24, McVaugh was found after a foot pursuit and taken into custody. He is currently held in the Butler County Jail.

Police say the investigation continues, and additional arrests may follow.

